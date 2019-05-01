Intersection: Thad Seymour; SpaceX Mishap; Kristen Arnett & T Kira Madden

Thad Seymour stepped in to lead the University of Central Florida after the resignation of UCF president Dale Whittaker.

Seymour says he’s not interested in the job for himself long term, but he wants to help get the university back on track following the controversy over construction funding that let to Whittaker’s ouster along with the firing of a number of UCF employees.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to interim UCF president Thad Seymour about what’s next for the university.

SpaceX and NASA are trying to figure out what went wrong during tests of its crew dragon capsule. The company was testing the engines that will carry the astronauts to safety if there’s a problem during launch. Unconfirmed video shows an explosion on the test pad. 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne and UCF history professor Amy Foster explain what’s next for the commercial crew program.

And T Kira Madden and Kristen Arnett join us for a conversation about magic, taxidermy and writing.