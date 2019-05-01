 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Thad Seymour; SpaceX Mishap; Kristen Arnett & T Kira Madden

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Thad Seymour stepped in to lead the University of Central Florida after the resignation of UCF president Dale Whittaker.

Seymour says he’s not interested in the job for himself long term, but he wants to help get the university back on track following the controversy over construction funding that let to Whittaker’s ouster along with the firing of a number of UCF employees.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to interim UCF president Thad Seymour about what’s next for the university.

SpaceX and NASA are trying to figure out what went wrong during tests of its crew dragon capsule. The company was testing the engines that will carry the astronauts to safety if there’s a problem during launch. Unconfirmed video shows an explosion on the test pad. 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne and UCF history professor Amy Foster explain what’s next for the commercial crew program.

And T Kira Madden and Kristen Arnett join us for a conversation about magic, taxidermy and writing.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP