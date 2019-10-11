Intersection: Teacher Pay; Markeith Loyd Trial; Whyte Tygers

Governor Ron DeSantis wants to pay teachers more. DeSantis unveiled a proposal this week to make the starting salary 47 thousand 500 dollars.

That’s 10 thousand dollars more than what beginning teachers make now, according to the National Education Association.

On this epsiode of Intersection, we’ll talk about whether DeSantis can deliver on his pitch to boost the pay of beginning teachers Where is the money going to come from and what kind of of political buy in does DeSantis have?

We’ll talk to Daytona Beach News Journal education reporter Cassidy Alexander– and political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres about the push to pay teachers more.

Then– jury selection is underway in the first of two murder trials for Markeith Loyd. He’s accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016. Loyd is also charged with the murder of Orlando police officer Debra Clayton in 2017– sparking a 9 day manhunt. Orlando Sentinel courts reporter Monivette Cordeiro joins us to explain the process of picking a jury from a pool of 2000 people.

And– husband and wife singer songwriters Jordan Wynn and Heather Lee perform as a duo, with a full band– and next week they’ll have an orchestra with them as they perform in Immerse in downtown Orlando. They join us on Intersection to play some songs and talk about their music.