Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Stemberger, I-4 & SunRail, Orlando Philharmonic

by (WMFE)
This evening, the Florida Family Policy Council hosts a community forum titled – “An Honest Discussion About a Difficult Election”-  a forum for Christians wrestling with why and how to vote in 2016.

John Stemberger of the Florida Family Policy Council blames ‘reality TV’ voters for making Donald Trump the GOP candidat.  So will he vote for someone he called “the most immoral and ungodly man to ever run for President of the United States”?

Can you guess how many wrecks I-4 Ultimate construction crews have to get off the road each day? Transportation reporter Dan Tracy and mass transit advocate David Porter explain how the I-4 Ultimate project is affecting commuters, and what SunRail is doing to get more people on the train.

And the Orlando Philharmonic just launched its new season. Music director Eric Jacobsen stops by to chat about Schubert & Beethoven, why conducting is like weightlifting, and why he’ll probably never beat his brother at tennis.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

