Intersection Podcast


Intersection: SpaceX Launches Crew Dragon; Brian Turner Talks Jazz

by (WMFE)

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Crew Dragon to the International Space Station this weekend. The capsule won’t have astronauts on board for Saturday’s test run, but this is the spacecraft that will ferry astronauts into low earth orbit.

On this episode of Intersection- we’re taking a closer look at the impact of private business on what was once the domain of government- human spaceflight and what it means for America and for Florida.

NASA has been working with SpaceX and Boeing on the multi-billion dollar commercial crew program since 2011 when the shuttle flew its last mission.

It’s a point of pride for the United States- and more than that, it ushers in a new era of spaceflight, laying the foundation for human missions even deeper into space.

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham joins Intersection to talk about the commercial crew program. And 90.7’s Brendan Byrne joins the program to discuss what the launch means for the space coast economy and NASA, along with the Orlando Sentinel’s Chabele Herrera and Laura Forczyk with Astralytical. 

And later in the program– Orlando based writer Brian Turner talks about the jazz album he recorded in tribute to his late wife, poet Ilyse Kuznetz. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

