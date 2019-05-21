Intersection: Space Command; Brevard County Teachers; Brain Tumors

Florida space advocates were hit with a setback last week: the state is out of the running as a potential location for the new space command headquarters. So what’s next for the industry? On this episode of Intersection, we talk with Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham and 90.7 space reporter Brendan Byrne about why Florida could still have a chance to land the command.

625 Brevard County teachers have left the job in the last three years. That’s according to a recent article in Florida Today, which cites low pay, overcrowded classrooms and unruly students as some of factors driving teachers away from the profession. Florida Today education reporter Caroline Glenn joins us to talk about what she’s hearing from teachers and what the school district is doing to try and retain teachers.

While caring for her husband after his diagnosis with brain cancer, the Orlando Sentinel’s Beth Kassab faced a health crisis of her own: doctors discovered she had a brain tumor too. Kassab joins us to discuss the physical- and emotional- challenge of confronting that brain tumor diagnosis.