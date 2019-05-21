 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Space Command; Brevard County Teachers; Brain Tumors

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Florida space advocates were hit with a setback last week: the state is out of the running as a potential location for the new space command headquarters. So what’s next for the industry? On this episode of Intersection, we talk with Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham and 90.7 space reporter Brendan Byrne about why Florida could still have a chance to land the command.

625 Brevard County teachers have left the job in the last three years. That’s according to a recent article in Florida Today, which cites low pay, overcrowded classrooms and unruly students as some of factors driving teachers away from the profession. Florida Today education reporter Caroline Glenn joins us to talk about what she’s hearing from teachers and what the school district is doing to try and retain teachers.

While caring for her husband after his diagnosis with brain cancer, the Orlando Sentinel’s Beth Kassab faced a health crisis of her own: doctors discovered she had a brain tumor too. Kassab joins us to discuss the physical- and emotional- challenge of confronting that brain tumor diagnosis.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP