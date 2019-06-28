 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Sessions: Tracey Coryell

by (WMFE)
Tracey Coryell. Photo courtesy Tracey Coryell

Orlando singer -songwriter Tracey Coryell stops by WMFE to talk about Joyriding, the song she wrote for the NPR Tiny Desk contest.

Coryell is currently working on a new album. She tells Intersection writing music has helped her deal with the grief of losing her husband, jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, who passed away in 2017. 


