Intersection Sessions: Tracey Coryell
Orlando singer -songwriter Tracey Coryell stops by WMFE to talk about Joyriding, the song she wrote for the NPR Tiny Desk contest.
Coryell is currently working on a new album. She tells Intersection writing music has helped her deal with the grief of losing her husband, jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, who passed away in 2017.
