Intersection Sessions: Bryan Malpass
Three nights a week you can catch singer-songwriter Bryan Malpass honing his craft at Disney Springs. Sometimes he’s leading the crowd in a singalong of a 90’s classic- like Zombie or You Oughta Know. But Malpass is also making a name for himself with originals from his new album Change The Room.
Malpass joins us in studio accompanied by Billy Jones on Cajón. He performs Change The Room and Wildfire.
Support 90.7 WMFE
Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity