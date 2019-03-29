 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Sessions: Bryan Malpass

by (WMFE)
Bryan Malpass & Billy Jones. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Three nights a week you can catch singer-songwriter Bryan Malpass honing his craft at Disney Springs. Sometimes he’s leading the crowd in a singalong of a 90’s classic- like Zombie or You Oughta Know. But Malpass is also making a name for himself with originals from his new album Change The Room.

Malpass joins us in studio accompanied by Billy Jones on Cajón. He performs Change The Room and Wildfire. 


