Intersection Sessions: Bryan Malpass

Three nights a week you can catch singer-songwriter Bryan Malpass honing his craft at Disney Springs. Sometimes he’s leading the crowd in a singalong of a 90’s classic- like Zombie or You Oughta Know. But Malpass is also making a name for himself with originals from his new album Change The Room.

Malpass joins us in studio accompanied by Billy Jones on Cajón. He performs Change The Room and Wildfire.