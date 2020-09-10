 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: School Resource Officers; Summer of Protest

Protesters outside the Orlando Police Department. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orange County School Board just voted to approve next year’s budget. Included in the budget- extra funding for School Resource Officers. 

Activists say putting additional resource officers in schools elevates the risk of over policing and helps foster a school to prison pipeline. 

On this episode of Intersection, Matthew Peddie talks with Denise Diaz of Jobs with Justice about what her organization says are the drawbacks of school resource officers. We also hear from Orange County School Board Member Angie Gallo who says SROs boost safety in schools.

Later in the show- we revisit some of the conversations around the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, including a discussion about defunding police with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and community activist Rell Black. 

We’ll also listen back to a conversation with Dr. Eric Smaw, associate professor of philosophy at Rollins College and Pastor Roderick Zak of Rejoice in the Lord ministries about how the protests now differ from the marches and sit-ins from the 1960s, and why systemic change is needed.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

