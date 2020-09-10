Intersection: School Resource Officers; Summer of Protest

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County School Board just voted to approve next year’s budget. Included in the budget- extra funding for School Resource Officers.

Activists say putting additional resource officers in schools elevates the risk of over policing and helps foster a school to prison pipeline.

On this episode of Intersection, Matthew Peddie talks with Denise Diaz of Jobs with Justice about what her organization says are the drawbacks of school resource officers. We also hear from Orange County School Board Member Angie Gallo who says SROs boost safety in schools.

Later in the show- we revisit some of the conversations around the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, including a discussion about defunding police with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and community activist Rell Black.

We’ll also listen back to a conversation with Dr. Eric Smaw, associate professor of philosophy at Rollins College and Pastor Roderick Zak of Rejoice in the Lord ministries about how the protests now differ from the marches and sit-ins from the 1960s, and why systemic change is needed.