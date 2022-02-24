 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Sanford City leaders reflect on Trayvon Martin case; Stand Your Ground laws 10 years on

by (WMFE)


This week WMFE is marking 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer while walking home to his father’s house in Sanford. We’re examining Trayvon’s legacy and asking what’s changed in the decade since then. 

The 17-year-old’s death sparked protests and drew attention to the city of Sanford, in particular its police department, as calls mounted for the neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman to be arrested and charged. 

On this episode of Intersection we’ll hear a conversation with Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte, community relations and neighborhood engagement director Andrew Thomas, and police chief Cecil Smith, about the relationship between the police and Sanford residents then and now. 

And: WMFE’s Brendan Byrne talks with Stetson University College of Law professor Judith Scully about Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.  Scully discusses why it featured in the Trayvon Martin case even though it wasn’t brought up in Zimmerman’s trial, and how its application can be problematic. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

