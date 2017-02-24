 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Sanford 5 Years After Trayvon Martin Shooting & Saxophonist Malo Kingsley

by (WMFE)

It’s been five years since the shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin. Sanford became the focal point for the world’s media as protesters demanded an arrest for the shooter, George Zimmerman, and the spotlight stayed on Sanford the following year as a jury found Zimmerman not guilty of murder.

The shooting and its aftermath put pressure on the city’s police department and highlighted tensions between the police and the historic African American community of Goldsboro.

On today’s program we’ll talk to mayor Jeff Triplett and the chief of police Cecil Smith about the work the city’s done to repair those divisions in the community. We’ll also talk to community, business and faith leaders about race relations in Sanford now.

Then, Malo Kingsley got his first saxophone when he was 11. Now 23, the young jazz musician joins us to perform a couple standards… and talk about his musical journey.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

