Intersection: Sam Ings; LIDAR & Hurricane Research; Bella Fontella

In the push for affordable housing in Orlando, Commissioner Sam Ings says some communities are being left behind. Ings is running for mayor, and housing is one of the issues he’s campaigning to improve.

On this episode of Intersection– Intersection host Matthew Peddie joins Ings on a ride along through District 6, for a conversation about the issues that he thinks aren’t getting enough attention, and what he would do differently if elected Mayor of Orlando. Ings also talks about policing and public safety, and he has some unique ideas about mass transit.

The hurricane season is winding down, but researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are just getting started on a project that could help us better understand how wind affects buildings and be better prepared for hurricanes of the future. Researcher Dr. Steven Lazarus explains the research that uses a LIDAR sensor (like the sensors that help autonomous vehicles drive without a human behind the wheel) to track the impact of wind.

Music has been part of Bella Fontella’s life for as long as she can remember. In high school she picked up the flute because she wanted to play something different from the other students she knew who were playing clarinet. She’s taught music and started her own orchestra, before switching careers to allow her to focus on performing. Bella Fontella joins us to talk music and perform a couple songs from her albums.