Intersection: Reviewing The 2019 Legislative Session

The 2019 legislative session is winding down, and bills are being sent to Governor Ron DeSantis to sign.

Bills heading to the governor’s desk range from attempts to make the roads safer by cracking down on texting and driving to penalizing so-called Sanctuary cities. Lawmakers steered more money towards students in K through 12 classes, but public education advocates are unhappy about an expansion of taxpayer funded vouchers to send more kids to private schools.

A bill allowing teachers to be trained to carry firearms at school, but how many schools will actually start arming teachers?

Meanwhile voters who ticked the box next to amendment four- restoring the voting rights of felons who’ve served their time- may not see that amendment carried out as they expected.

Lawmakers have been tussling over another law: whether to allow smokable marijuana and how potent the drug should be.

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres join Intersection to discuss the session.