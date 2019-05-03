 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Reviewing The 2019 Legislative Session

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

The 2019 legislative session is winding down, and bills are being sent to Governor Ron DeSantis to sign.

Bills heading to the governor’s desk range from attempts to make the roads safer by cracking down on texting and driving to penalizing so-called Sanctuary cities. Lawmakers steered more money towards students in K through 12 classes, but public education advocates are unhappy about an expansion of taxpayer funded vouchers to send more kids to private schools.

A bill allowing teachers to be trained to carry firearms at school, but how many schools will actually start arming teachers?

Meanwhile voters who ticked the box next to amendment four- restoring the voting rights of felons who’ve served their time- may not see that amendment carried out as they expected.

Lawmakers have been tussling over another law: whether to allow smokable marijuana and how potent the drug should be.

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres join Intersection to discuss the session.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP