 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Retail Outlook, Legislative Session and Florida’s History

by (WMFE)

The holiday shopping season is here and it should be a good one for Florida retailers, even though the average amount people are spending on gifts is less than last year.

We talk to James Miller from the Florida Retail Federation about what’s driving sales, how tourism affects profits, how small businesses are adapting to the surge in online shopping and what toys are the favorites. Remember those wild haired Trolls dolls from the 90s? They’re back…

Then, you might be fed up with politics after a rough and tumble presidential election. But newly elected lawmakers are already gearing up for 2017. What’s on the calendar for the upcoming legislative session? And the challenges new members of congress are going to face in Washington. Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres weigh in.

And Ben Brotemarkle is the host of Florida Frontiers, and he’s been celebrating the rich history of the Sunshine State on his radio program since 2009. He says he’s constantly amazed by the diversity of our history.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

