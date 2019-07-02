Intersection: Resources For LGBTQ+ Victims Of Human Trafficking, Shark Education & Humbl’s Plant-Based Menu

LGBTQ youth have a higher risk of reporting homelessness compared to heterosexual & cisgender youth– according to a study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago. And homeless youth are also at an increased risk for sexual abuse and exploitation.

Today on Intersection, a conversation with Derek Shaye, who came to Orlando after escaping trafficking, and Heather Wilkie with the Zebra Coalition, about the challenges facing homeless LGBTQ homeless youth– and the people who are working to help them.

Then, Summer’s here and Floridians are hitting the beach. If you’re swimming at a Florida beach you just might have a shark encounter. We might think we know sharks, but how much do we really know about the apex predator of the oceans?

Marine biologist Toby Daley Engel joins us to talk myths and misconceptions about sharks, what we still have to learn about sharks and what they can teach us.

And, LA based chef Matthew Kenney has built an empire of restaurants focused on plant based food.

Kenney and Paul Mascia– co-founders of a new restaurant with a plant based menu join us to talk about how this cuisine has broken into the mainstream.