 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Resources For LGBTQ+ Victims Of Human Trafficking, Shark Education & Humbl’s Plant-Based Menu

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

LGBTQ youth have a higher risk of reporting homelessness compared to heterosexual & cisgender youth– according to a study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago. And homeless youth are also at an increased risk for sexual abuse and exploitation.

Today on Intersection, a conversation with Derek Shaye, who came to Orlando after escaping trafficking, and Heather Wilkie with the Zebra Coalition, about the challenges facing homeless LGBTQ homeless youth– and the people who are working to help them.

Then, Summer’s here and Floridians are hitting the beach. If you’re swimming at a Florida beach you just might have a shark encounter. We might think we know sharks, but how much do we really know about the apex predator of the oceans?

Marine biologist Toby Daley Engel joins us to talk myths and misconceptions about sharks, what we still have to learn about sharks and what they can teach us.

And, LA based chef Matthew Kenney has built an empire of restaurants focused on plant based food.

Kenney and Paul Mascia– co-founders of a new restaurant with a plant based menu join us to talk about how this cuisine has broken into the mainstream.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP