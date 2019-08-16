Intersection: Reporting On TSA & Talking Solutions To Workplace Problems

On this episode of Intersection we talk to 90.7’s Danielle Prieur and Abe Aboraya about their investigation into the death of Transportation Security Officer Rob Henry, and workplace culture at the TSA.

We also hear from TSA acting deputy administrator Patricia Cogswell about how the administration is handling allegations of a toxic workplace culture and what they’re doing to tackle the problem.

And we talk to US Reps. Ted Yoho and Darren Soto, and union representative Deb Hannah about potential legislative solutions.