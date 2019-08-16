 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Reporting On TSA & Talking Solutions To Workplace Problems

by (WMFE)

On this episode of Intersection we talk to 90.7’s Danielle Prieur and Abe Aboraya about their investigation into the death of Transportation Security Officer Rob Henry, and workplace culture at the TSA.

We also hear from TSA acting deputy administrator Patricia Cogswell about how the administration is handling allegations of a toxic workplace culture and what they’re doing to tackle the problem. 

And we talk to US Reps. Ted Yoho and Darren Soto, and union representative Deb Hannah about potential legislative solutions.

 

 


