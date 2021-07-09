 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Reporting On Surfside; First Responders & PTSD; The Optimistic Futurist

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

The search for survivors in Surfside was called off Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after the collapse of the Champlain towers South condominium building. 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they had exhausted every option available in the search and rescue mission. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia about the impact of the disaster on the Surfside community. 

We’ll also discuss the wider economic implications of the building collapse with economic analyst Hank Fishkind. 

Tragedies like this take a psychological toll on first responders. Clinicians are learning more about how to support first responders who are on the front lines of disaster response. Professor Deborah Beidel of UCF Restores joins us to explain. 

And, amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.  Joe Tankersley is on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future. We’ll revisit a conversation with Joe about the work of an optimistic futurist. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP