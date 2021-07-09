Intersection: Reporting On Surfside; First Responders & PTSD; The Optimistic Futurist

The search for survivors in Surfside was called off Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after the collapse of the Champlain towers South condominium building.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they had exhausted every option available in the search and rescue mission.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia about the impact of the disaster on the Surfside community.

We’ll also discuss the wider economic implications of the building collapse with economic analyst Hank Fishkind.

Tragedies like this take a psychological toll on first responders. Clinicians are learning more about how to support first responders who are on the front lines of disaster response. Professor Deborah Beidel of UCF Restores joins us to explain.

And, amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak. Joe Tankersley is on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future. We’ll revisit a conversation with Joe about the work of an optimistic futurist.