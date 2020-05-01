Intersection: Reopening The Economy & Businesses Adapting To The Pandemic
Businesses around the state are getting ready for a post pandemic future- but what exactly does that future look like?
Governor Ron DeSantis has outlined his step by step plan for getting businesses reopened- starting with restaurants and retail stores next week.
But what does reopening safely actually mean- and what about businesses that have to keep their doors closed for now?
On this episode of Intersection we talk with Dale Brill of the Orlando Economic Partnership- and Winter Park business owner Latria Graham about business in the shadow of the pandemic.
Then- a conversation with three tech entrepreneurs who’ve had to radically rethink what they do in the pandemic- Joe Moye, Spencer Elliott and Mauricio Toro.
