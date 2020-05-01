 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Reopening The Economy & Businesses Adapting To The Pandemic

by (WMFE)

Businesses around the state are getting ready for a post pandemic future- but what exactly does that future look like?

Governor Ron DeSantis has outlined his step by step plan for getting businesses reopened- starting with restaurants and retail stores next week. 

But what does reopening safely actually mean- and what about businesses that have to keep their doors closed for now? 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Dale Brill of the Orlando Economic Partnership- and Winter Park business owner Latria Graham about business in the shadow of the pandemic. 

Then- a conversation with three tech entrepreneurs who’ve had to radically rethink what they do in the pandemic- Joe Moye, Spencer Elliott and Mauricio Toro. 


