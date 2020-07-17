Intersection: Reopening Schools; Food Insecurity

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County’s school board meeting Tuesday ended with no decision on how to reopen in fall. Meanwhile other school districts have rolled out reopening plans – giving parents a choice of classroom learning or virtual school.

On this episode of Intersection we discuss the challenge of reopening in Orange County and other school districts as coronavirus cases continue to surge: what it means for public health and the economy.

We’re joined by 90.7’s Amy Green who’s covering the story; pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones; and Dr. Kenneth Alexander, Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Also on the show: Farm Share is organizing a drive through food distribution event in Holden Heights this weekend. Farm Share says demand for food statewide is growing.

We talk with the organizers of the event: Yvette Shelton-Edmonds and Matthew Galen about the growth in food insecurity as the pandemic intensifies.