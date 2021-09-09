Intersection: Remembering September 11th, 20 Years Later; US Withdrawal From Afghanistan; Helping Veterans Deal With Invisible Wounds Of War

On Saturday America marks 20 years since 9/11. Survivors and families of the victims continue to tell the stories of those who died that day. For Anthony Gardner, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center, now it’s more important than ever to teach the history of 9-11 and celebrate the legacy of those who lost their lives.

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Gardner about his work with the National 9/11 memorial and museum, and how lessons learned from the creation of the 9/11 memorial can be applied to Orlando’s Pulse memorial project.

While the last US troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan last month- 20 years after the war on terror began- for veterans suffering from PTSD from that conflict, the struggle is far from over.

Neftali Rodriguez, CEO of the Camaraderie Foundation, reflects on the work that still needs to be done to support returning veterans and active duty military suffering the invisible wounds of war.

We’ll also talk with US Rep. Michael Waltz about the road ahead for Afghan allies of the US who were evacuated and are resettling in this country.