 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Remembering September 11th, 20 Years Later; US Withdrawal From Afghanistan; Helping Veterans Deal With Invisible Wounds Of War

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

On Saturday America marks 20 years since 9/11. Survivors and families of the victims continue to tell the stories of those who died that day.  For Anthony Gardner, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center,  now it’s more important than ever to teach the history of 9-11 and celebrate the legacy of those who lost their lives. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Gardner about his work with the National 9/11 memorial and museum, and how lessons learned from the creation of the 9/11 memorial can be applied to Orlando’s Pulse memorial project. 

While the last US troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan last month- 20 years after the war on terror began- for veterans suffering from PTSD from that conflict, the struggle is far from over. 

Neftali Rodriguez, CEO of the Camaraderie Foundation, reflects on the work that still needs to be done to support returning veterans and active duty military suffering the invisible wounds of war. 

We’ll also talk with US Rep. Michael Waltz about the road ahead for Afghan allies of the US who were evacuated and are resettling in this country. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP