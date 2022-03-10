 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Reflections on the pandemic; Parental Rights in Education bill

A bill that restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms passed its final hearing in the Florida legislature, and is headed to the governor’s desk. 

The Parental Rights in Education bill, which opponents call the ‘don’t say gay’ bill, prohibits classroom instruction on gender or sexual orientation “through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Will Larkins, a Winter Park High School junior, and Beth Nelson, Will’s mom, about the impact of the bill. 

Two years ago everyday life ground to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. WMFE journalists Brendan Byrne and Amy Green, and Intersection intern Allegra Montesano reflect on their impressions from that time- and how the pandemic changed their reporting.

And for Floridians finishing high school and going to college- COVID-19 has been hugely disruptive, robbing them of milestone events like prom and graduation. 

Allegra Montesano talks with two Gen Z Floridians, Maximilian Harmanoglu and David Perez, about the ways the pandemic impacted their lives.


