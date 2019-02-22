Intersection: Recycling; Companion Dogs; Holy Human

The City of Orlando has been touted as a leader in the fight against climate change. This month Orlando was recognized by former New York City mayor and UN special envoy on climate change Michael Bloomberg for its use of climate friendly vehicles and solar arrays.

Working to reduce emissions is one thing… but what about working to reduce waste? To find out what happens to the stuff people in Orange County recycle- we took a trip last summer to the Orange County Materials Recycling Facility, and on this episode of Intersection we revisit a conversation about what goes into Central Florida recycling bins, and where that recycling goes next.

Then- companion animal trainers develop a special bond with their dogs. So what does it take to train a companion dog?

We meet a couple of the volunteer trainers and their dogs with Canine Companions for Independence.

And we revisit a conversation with one of the listener favorites from last year’s Tiny Desk contest at 90.7 News. Holy Human, who describe their sound as “Psychedelic punk with a bluesy stomp, holy harmonies, and an attitude.”