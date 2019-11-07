Intersection: Recapping Central Florida Elections; Living Off The Land

Mayor Buddy Dyer has been re-elected to a fifth full term, extending his 16 year tenure at the helm of Orlando.

Dyer says he’ll focus on transportation, housing and completing the Dr. Phillips Center in his next term.

Orlando was not the only Central Florida city voting for a mayor or commissioners on Tuesday: Oviedo has a new mayor, Megan Sladek, and cities and towns from Brevard to Lake County turned out to the polls to vote for new leadership and vote on referendums on taxes and charter amendments.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re taking a closer look at what those election results mean and discussing the issue of low turnout in municipal elections. Joining the show are Florida Today government editor Dave Berman, and political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres.

Then– ever wondered what it would be like to ditch the weekly supermarket shopping trip and live off the land? We meet environmental activist Rob Greenfield for a conversation about his year long experiment foraging in Orlando. You may be surprised at some of the edible plants you can find in city parks.