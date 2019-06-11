 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Pulse Memorial Plans; Gun Safety Activism; Curating Pulse Items; Former Pro Surfer CJ Hobgood

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

This week, Orlando marks three years since the shooting at the Pulse nightclub. The site of the nightclub continues to be a place of reflection for mourners, and plans continue to take shape for a permanent memorial.

On this episode of Intersection, we’ll discuss plans to designate the site a federally recognised national memorial with US. Rep Darren Soto. And we’ll hear from Ricardo Negron, a survivor who’s turned to activism around gun safety.

Then– what happened to the thousands of items left at memorials across the city in the aftermath of the shooting? We’ll talk to the the chief curator of the Orange County History Center, Pam Schwartz about the ongoing work to curate and showcase memorial items, and efforts to help historians in other cities confronted by traumatic events like the Pulse shooting.

Later in the program– a conversation with former pro surfer CJ Hobgood, who’s the subject of a new documentary, And Two If By Sea, along with his twin brother Damien.

Hobgood joins us to talk about chasing the perfect wave, and finding meaning in life after walking away from the pro surfing circuit.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP