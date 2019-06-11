Intersection: Pulse Memorial Plans; Gun Safety Activism; Curating Pulse Items; Former Pro Surfer CJ Hobgood

This week, Orlando marks three years since the shooting at the Pulse nightclub. The site of the nightclub continues to be a place of reflection for mourners, and plans continue to take shape for a permanent memorial.

On this episode of Intersection, we’ll discuss plans to designate the site a federally recognised national memorial with US. Rep Darren Soto. And we’ll hear from Ricardo Negron, a survivor who’s turned to activism around gun safety.

Then– what happened to the thousands of items left at memorials across the city in the aftermath of the shooting? We’ll talk to the the chief curator of the Orange County History Center, Pam Schwartz about the ongoing work to curate and showcase memorial items, and efforts to help historians in other cities confronted by traumatic events like the Pulse shooting.

Later in the program– a conversation with former pro surfer CJ Hobgood, who’s the subject of a new documentary, And Two If By Sea, along with his twin brother Damien.

Hobgood joins us to talk about chasing the perfect wave, and finding meaning in life after walking away from the pro surfing circuit.