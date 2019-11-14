 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Pulse Memorial; Florida’s Medical Marijuana Business

by (WMFE)

Plans are moving ahead with a memorial and museum at the site of the Pulse nightclub .The design team for the memorial says it will be a place to learn about tolerance as well as to remember the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 mass shooting. 

On this episode of Intersection we discuss the importance of the Pulse nightclub memorial for the LGBTQ+ community in Florida. And we’ll talk about how other cities in the US have remembered the victims of tragedies. 

Joining the conversation: Ken Foote, professor of Geography at University of Connecticut and author of the book Shadowed Ground, which explores “how and why Americans have memorialized—or not—the sites of tragic and violent events spanning three centuries of history and every region of the country,” Christopher Cuevas, executive director of QLatinX; and Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith

Then- medical marijuana has been legal– in some form– in Florida since 2014. But the rollout of medical marjuana has been tangled in red tape. That’s changing, and new businesses are springing up as the red tape loosens around the use of medical marijuana. 

90.7’s health reporter Abe Aboraya talks to Jose Hidalgo from Fluent Cannabis Care about the business of medical marijuana.


