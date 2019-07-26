 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Puerto Rico’s Governor Resigns; VA Secretary Robert Wilkie Talks Healthcare; A New Performance Of The Mikado

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo  Rosselló will step down in a week. 

The governor made the announcement in a recorded video message Wednesday night. The news was greeted with celebration from Puerto Ricans who had put pressure on Rosselló to step down over nearly two weeks of protest after a series of offensive chat messages were leaked from the governor and top officials. 

On this episode of Intersection– what’s next for Puerto Rico after the resignation of the governor? Does his departure signal a turning point for the territory which has been racked by economic turmoil and is still rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Maria. And what are the implications for Florida’s Puerto Rican population? We’re joined by Jennifer Marcial, editor of El Sentinel Orlando; Maria Padilla, editor of Orlando Latino and Ricardo Negron with Latino Justice. 

Then, Florida’s veteran population is growing.  What does that mean for veteran healthcare?  A conversation with VA secretary Robert Wilkie. 

And– a new interpretation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s light opera The Mikado aims to amplify the history of Central Florida’s Japanese American community. Nicole Dupre, Theresa Smith-Levin and Pam Schwartz join us to explain. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP