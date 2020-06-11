Intersection: Protest & Police Reform; The State Of The Media

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



In the weeks of protest across the country after the death of George Floyd, there have been calls to change police use of force policies- and calls to defund the police.

And law enforcement agencies are making changes to their use of force policies- in some cases requiring officers to step in if they see inappropriate use of force.

But what does ‘defund the police’ actually mean?

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie is joined by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, and Rell Black, community activist and founder of the Daytona Beach non profit Community Healing project, for a conversation about protest and police reform.

Then- it’s a hectic time for news coverage- from the pandemic to nationwide protests- news organizations are on the front lines reporting these momentous stories. But many local papers are doing it with smaller and smaller newsrooms.

UCF journalism instructor Rick Brunson joins us to talk about a project the journalism school launched to try and fill part of the void left by the departure of local newspapers… and other challenges facing the news business.