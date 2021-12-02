 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Project Censored & media literacy; Oceanographer Sylvia Earle; Florida freestyle rapper Reverse

by (WMFE)


Every year Project Censored publishes a book of 25 stories that the group believes should get more coverage by the media. The latest edition of the Orlando Weekly features 10 of this year’s top stories, from the impact of prescription drug costs to how Pfizer negotiated with South American countries to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine. 

On this episode of Intersection  we talk with Project Censored director Mickey Huff and associate director Andy Lee Roth about independent journalism and media literacy. 

Oceanographer and National Geographic explorer Sylvia Earle has a new book out: Ocean- a global odysseyThe 86-year old has spent decades exploring the ocean, and yet she says there’s still much more to be learned about the earth’s life support system. Earle talks about the mysteries of the deep and what we can do to protect the oceans. 

Florida freestyle rapper Reverse won the USA national final of the Red Bull Batalla. Next week he heads to Chile to compete in the international final. Reverse joins the show for a conversation about the world of competitive freestyling. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

