Intersection: Project Censored & media literacy; Oceanographer Sylvia Earle; Florida freestyle rapper Reverse

Every year Project Censored publishes a book of 25 stories that the group believes should get more coverage by the media. The latest edition of the Orlando Weekly features 10 of this year’s top stories, from the impact of prescription drug costs to how Pfizer negotiated with South American countries to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Project Censored director Mickey Huff and associate director Andy Lee Roth about independent journalism and media literacy.

Oceanographer and National Geographic explorer Sylvia Earle has a new book out: Ocean- a global odyssey. The 86-year old has spent decades exploring the ocean, and yet she says there’s still much more to be learned about the earth’s life support system. Earle talks about the mysteries of the deep and what we can do to protect the oceans.

Florida freestyle rapper Reverse won the USA national final of the Red Bull Batalla. Next week he heads to Chile to compete in the international final. Reverse joins the show for a conversation about the world of competitive freestyling.