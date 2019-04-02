Intersection: Prisoner Transportation Companies; Time Management; The Optimistic Futurist

A new report from the Marshall Project and the New York Times examines the case of Johnny Smith, a prisoner who died while being transported from Florida to Kentucky in 2011.

The report also details the quest by Smith’s children to recover damages awarded by a judge.

On this episode of Intersection, a conversation with Eli Hager, staff writer with the Marshall Project, about the prisoner transportation business, and what can go wrong when prisoners are transported across the country.

Psychotherapist and counsellor Linnda Durré says the secret to being in control of your time is psychology.

Durré joins us to talk about how to get control of your life and make the most of 24 hours.

Right now the future may seem a bit grim. But optimistic futurist Joe Tankersley says the future may be a bit brighter than you imagine- and he’s on a quest to encourage people to think differently about what’s to come.