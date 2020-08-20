 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Primary Analysis; America’s First Female Recession; Pandemic Law

Orange County Sample Ballot via Talia Blake /WMFE

Florida’s primary was marked by high turnout- especially in Democratic races, a high proportion of mail in votes, and in Central Florida, a wave of women winning election. 

Amy Mercado won in the race for property appraiser, ousting Rick Singh; Monique Worrell defeated a field that included former chief judge Belvin Perry in the race for state attorney in Orange and Osceola County. 

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to political reporter Scott Powers about what the election tells us about the campaigns that resonated for voters in some of the high profile races- and what it might mean for November. 

The pandemic has put enormous strain on households- and it’s had a big impact on women in the workforce in particular. Reporter Chabeli Carrazana with the nonprofit newsroom The 19th joins us to explain why the last three months has wiped a decade of economic advancement away for women. 

And with the challenges of the pandemic come new legal challenges for businesses, governments and other institutions. We’ll talk to attorney and professor Josie Balzac about the emerging field of pandemic law.


