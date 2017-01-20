 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Presidential Inauguration, Trump’s Pastor & Lakehouse Records

by (WMFE)

In a few hours Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump ran an unconventional campaign and critics and allies alike are waiting to see if he carries his campaign style into governing.

Foreign policy, healthcare, jobs, the environment – what does a Trump presidency mean for you and what are you looking for in the first hundred days? We talk with political analysts and open the phones to listeners.

Then, one of the attendees at the inauguration will Apopka preacher Paula White.White’s a friend of the president elect and politico described her as his “God Whisperer”. We’ll talk to 90.7’s Amy Green and religion writer Mark Pinsky about their reporting on Paula White and what kind of influence she could wield.

And, growing up in Kansas, blues drummer Reno Mussatto wanted to be a rock star. He started his first band when he was 10.

Now he tries to help other blues and Americana musicians be rock stars with the record label he runs in Chuluota – Lakehouse Records. A visit to the Lakehouse with Reno Musatto.


