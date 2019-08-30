Intersection: Preparing For Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening in the Atlantic, and emergency managers are warning Central Florida residents to be prepared for Dorian’s landfall as a major hurricane.

Already water and other essentials are flying off supermarket shelves, and some gas stations are running out of gas.

On this episode of Intersection we’re joined by a panel of experts to talk emergency preparations– supplies, securing your house, knowing where to go if you need to leave– and making sure medical needs are met. Joining the show are Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management; Mike Jachles with Orange County Fire Rescue and Christie DeNave with Florida Blue.

Then– second harvest of central Florida is amassing a huge supply of food to help feed the needy through Hurricane Dorian and its aftermath.

Greg Higgerson says a million pounds of food may sound like a lot– but it could run out quickly. We’ll chat about how Second Harvest is preparing to meet the demand.

And food, water, gas and other essentials are top of mind for residents getting ready for the hurricane. But don’t forget what you’ll need to do if you have to make an insurance claim. Florida’s former deputy insurance commissioner Lisa Miller joins us with some pointers.