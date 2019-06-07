 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Politics With Jason Henry & Frank Torres; Indoor Farmers’ Market; Seek n Find

by (WMFE)

President Donald Trump plans his re-election campaign launch– in Orlando. Former Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scott Peterson is arrested on charges including child neglect for his role in the Parkland school shooting. And state attorney Aramis Ayala isn’t running for re-election– so who’s vying for the role of top prosecutor in Orange and Osceola County?

On this episode of Intersection, we go behind the headlines with political analysts Jason Henry and Frank Torres.

Then- do you love farmers markets… but hate the summer heat? Daily City publisher Mark Baratelli may have the answer. This weekend he launches his newest concept for Orlando—an indoor farmer’s market. Baratelli says it will allow sipping and shopping for local produce without the sweat.

And we continue airing our Tiny Desk local favorites performance recorded at the Abbey in Orlando—with rock trio Seek n Find.


