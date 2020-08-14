Intersection: Politics With Dick Batchelor & Tico Perez; Fedrick Ingram On Reopening Schools

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his pick for running mate this week- California Senator Kamala Harris- ending months of speculation over a list that included Orlando congresswoman Val Demings.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump’s campaign kicked off a bus tour in Kissimmee on Monday, and Florida’s primary election is just around the corner.

On this episode of Intersection, we discuss the 2020 election season hitting high gear with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Tico Perez.

Then- as teachers and students return to class- online and in person- Florida Education Association president Fedrick Ingram says the state needs to do more to keep teachers, staff and students safe- and he says school districts need more flexibility to make decisions on whether to reopen brick and mortar campuses.

Ingram talks about the challenge of teaching in the pandemic and what he thinks a safe reopening plan looks like.