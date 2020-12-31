 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Politics; Space; Homelessness

by (WMFE)

Where some see the allegations of voter fraud and a barrage of lawsuits in the weeks after the election as an assault on the foundations of democracy- others say it’s political theater. 

With 2020 almost in the rearview mirror, what kind of an impact has Donald Trump had on the Republican Party and what influence could he still wield in Florida politics? 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie takes a look back at the election that was with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres, and casts ahead to the New Year, with the pandemic- and Donald Trump- still dominating political headlines. 

One bright spot in a tumultuous and tragic year of news has been the return to human spaceflight from US soil. The first American astronauts to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in nearly a decade heralded a milestone in NASA’s commercial crew program. We’ll talk about this and other astronomical headlines with space reporters Brendan Byrne and Emilee Speck. 

A few years ago Briana Daniel got the idea of using a re-purposed food truck to distribute toiletries and items to the homeless. Now her non-profit, Street Team Movement, is using refurbished vending machines to get those products out. We’ll talk to Daniel about getting creative to help the homeless. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

