Intersection: Politics And The Surfside Recovery Effort; The Center Branches Out; Space Coast Tourism & The Post-Pandemic Economy

As President Biden visits Surfside this week, elected leaders from across the state have been working to support the rescue and recovery effort at the site of the collapsed building. 

It’s a rare moment of bipartisanship in these politically polarized times. 

On this episode of Intersection- a conversation with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres about the response from lawmakers to the tragedy in Surfside. Plus we’ll discuss other political headlines including the early signs of the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Center is partnering with interpretation and translation company CCI to offer mental health counselling, immigration and other services to people in a multitude of languages. We talk with Joel Morales and Indy Vega about how the Center is reaching out to an increasingly diverse community. 

And a conversation with Peter Cranis, Executive Director at the Space Coast Office of Tourism. He talks with WMFE’s Brendan Byrne about the boom in space tourism, and just how important the cruise industry is for the area’s economy. 


