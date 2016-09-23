Intersection: Political Roundup, Environmental Advocacy & Hip Hop Artist Ken Nai

On today’s show: we’re talking politics and money. Donald Trump’s donation to Pam Bondi, Sheldon Adelson’s cash injection to fight marijuana reform, and the money Rick Scott wants the federal government to send our way to fight Zika. Are you thinking about the money flowing behind the scenes as you get ready to cast your vote this November?

Then, former US Senator Bob Graham headlines a rally to highlight the imperilled environment of the Sunshine State this weekend. Ahead of that rally in Jacksonville, Graham talks about the threats to Florida’s environment, and why he’s not giving up in the fight to protect it.

And, up and coming Orlando hip hop artist Ken Nai joins us in the studio to perform some songs and talk about the sounds and scenes that influence his art- from his Dad’s record collection to the music of the islands.