Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Police Reform; Joel Greenberg Case; Orlando Fringe Returns

by (WMFE)

In the wake of a controversial bill to crack down on protests, Florida lawmakers have sent a police reform bill to the governor’s desk. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with Sen. Randolph Bracy about what’s in the bill, what didn’t make it in, and his push for broader policing reform. 

Then- facing a mountain of charges ranging from sex trafficking to wire fraud, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is reportedly mulling a plea deal. In the meantime, questions are being asked about what kind of oversight there was over his office. 

Orlando Sentinel justice and safety editor Jeff Weiner joins us to talk about the Sentinel’s reporting on a story that covers crime, politics and real estate, and connects an ever expanding network of Florida power brokers. 

And- Orlando Fringe is back! WMFE’s Clarissa Moon talks with a panel of Fringe experts about the past 30 years of the theater festival- what’s changed since the pandemic- and what it’s like to get back on stage. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

