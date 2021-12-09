 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: police recruits; politics; urban design

by (WMFE)


Governor Ron DeSantis is lauding police officers who want to work in Florida. So who are the officers relocating to the sunshine state?

On this episode of Intersection we speak with WUFT reporter Elise Elder about what she found after digging into the files of Lakeland Police Department’s newest recruits from New York. 

Governor DeSantis wants to revive the Florida State Guard. It would have a similar function to the national guard- but would not be controlled by the federal government. Political commentators Chris Carmody and Dick Batchelor join the program to discuss this and other headlines in state and national politics, from the pushback against vaccine mandates to redistricting. 

A new redevelopment plan for the Fashion Square Mall in downtown Orlando includes 1,400 apartments.  But Austin Valle with Orlando YIMBY is calling on the developer to include even more apartments to meet Orlando’s soaring demand for housing. Valle talks about his vision for walkable neighborhoods and a less car-centric city. 


