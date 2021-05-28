Intersection: Planning For The Next School Year; Finding Work Post-Pandemic; Flying Through The Pandemic

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



School’s out for summer, but already teachers and parents are planning for fall. What will that look like with changing rules on masks and with more people vaccinated?

Catalina Elementary principal Seth Daub and pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones join Intersection for a conversation about navigating the new normal as the pandemic recedes.

Jones says the effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic on children- physically and mentally- isn’t fully understood yet. Daub says from new ways of communicating to different approaches to teaching, some of the lessons learned during 2020 will stay with his school once the pandemic’s over.

Businesses are looking for employees, so what are the next steps for Floridians getting back in the job market? We talk with Alexis Echeverria of Career Source Central Florida and State Representative Anna Eskamani about what the new economy looks like.

And- keeping Florida’s busiest airport running when passengers stopped flying. Orlando International Airport CEO Phil Brown reflects on lessons learned from the pandemic.

