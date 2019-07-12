Intersection: Pet Psychology, Planning For Climate Change & Hannah Harber And The Lionhearts

How can you tell if your hamster’s unhappy? Is a loving home enough to help a dog from a troubled past change its behavior? Do pets grieve? And what kind of emotional toll does the work of a veterinarian take on the people who care for pets?

I’m Matthew Peddie and today on Intersection — these are some of the issues I’ll talk about with veterinarian Dr. Lynn Honeckmann.

And we’ll talk to Tom Bohn with the North American Veterinary Community about the role of pets in American society — the money we spend on pets, and the human animal bond.

Then, for the first time, Central Florida leaders are joining forces to plan for climate change.

We’ll talk to 90.7’s Amy Green about what the climate collaborative is focused on and how local governments in Central Florida can help prepare their communities for the impacts of a warming world.

And – Hannah Harber and the Lionhearts released their debut album this year. Hannah Harber joins us to perform songs from the album ‘Long Time Coming’.