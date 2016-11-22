 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Overtime, Medical Marijuana & Thanksgiving Turkey

by (WMFE)

New federal overtime regulations kick in December first. Is your business scrambling to figure out how to adapt?

We talk with an employment lawyer about what the law means for businesses and employees and how it could have an impact on work-life balance. Meanwhile, what does a new administration mean for the law, and could a federal lawsuit in Texas delay its roll out? 

Then, supporters of medical marijuana in Florida are celebrating the passage of Amendment Two.

So what’s next for medical marijuana in the Sunshine State? How are cities preparing for dispensaries? And could Amendment Two open the door for decriminalization and recreational marijuana?

90.7’s health reporter Abe Aboraya walks us through the post Amendment Two landscape.

And with Thanksgiving around the corner, we’re talking turkey- with a twist. Hari Pulapaka and Thomas Ward join us for a conversation about the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, what to cook if you’re tired of turkey or can’t eat it,and what to do with the leftovers.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

