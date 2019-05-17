Intersection: Orlando Book Festival; Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez; Summer Concerts

If you’re a reader looking to meet some of your favorite authors face to face- or a writer looking for tips on how to hone your craft- the Orlando Public Library has something for you this saturday. The Orlando Book Festival is a day long celebration of books. On this episode of Intersection we ask the library’s Sarah Fisk and author illustrator Loreen Leedy about their path to becoming published authors- and what to expect from the festival.

Then- we talk to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez about education funding, cleaning up Florida’s waterways, and why she’s not waving the white flag of surrender over the bid to headquarter space command in the sunshine state.

And from avant garde hiphop to west coast metal, Orlando EDM to homegrown folk music- there’s a lot to keep music lovers happy in the city beautiful this summer. Orlando Weekly music critic Bao Le Hu talks about some of his top picks.