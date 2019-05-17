 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Orlando Book Festival; Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez; Summer Concerts

by (WMFE)

If you’re a reader looking to meet some of your favorite authors face to face- or a writer looking for tips on how to hone your craft- the Orlando Public Library has something for you this saturday. The Orlando Book Festival is a day long celebration of books. On this episode of Intersection we ask the library’s Sarah Fisk and author illustrator Loreen Leedy about their path to becoming published authors- and what to expect from the festival.

Then- we talk to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez about education funding, cleaning up Florida’s waterways, and why she’s not waving the white flag of surrender over the bid to headquarter space command in the sunshine state.

And from avant garde hiphop to west coast metal, Orlando EDM to homegrown folk music- there’s a lot to keep music lovers happy in the city beautiful this summer. Orlando Weekly music critic Bao Le Hu talks about some of his top picks. 


