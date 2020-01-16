Intersection: OCLS x StoryCorps Listening Party

Even as libraries have transformed into hubs for innovation, learning and new technology, storytelling remains a vital part of their identity. Storytelling was showcased at a recent storycorps listening party presented by the Orange County Public Library System in partnership with WMFE and the Orange County Regional History Center.

On this episode of Intersection we to listen back to the event, recorded at the Orlando Public library last month.

We’ll hear from Randall Smith, who interviews his daughter Chelsea Smith about her lifelong passion for art.

Celeste Kuri and her mother Riley Roca talk about homeschooling and the significance of the public library as a resource.

Denise Diaz and her daughter Zoe´ Shipley-Diaz, talk about their experiences in middle and high school and some of the racism and bullying they have seen.

We’ll also hear conversations with the library’s public affairs administrator Erin Sullivan, urban sketch artist Thomas Thorspecken and Orange County Regional History Center curator Pam Schwartz.