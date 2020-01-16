 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: OCLS x StoryCorps Listening Party

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Even as libraries have transformed into hubs for innovation, learning and new technology, storytelling remains a vital part of their identity. Storytelling was showcased at a recent storycorps listening party presented by the Orange County Public Library System in partnership with WMFE and the Orange County Regional History Center. 

On this episode of Intersection we to listen back to the event, recorded at the Orlando Public library last month. 

We’ll hear from Randall Smith, who interviews his daughter Chelsea Smith about her lifelong passion for art. 

Celeste Kuri and her mother Riley Roca talk about homeschooling and the significance of the public library as a resource. 

Denise Diaz and her daughter Zoe´ Shipley-Diaz, talk about their experiences in middle and high school and some of the racism and bullying they have seen. 

We’ll also hear conversations with the library’s public affairs administrator Erin Sullivan, urban sketch artist Thomas Thorspecken and Orange County Regional History Center curator Pam Schwartz. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP