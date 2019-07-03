Intersection: NPR’s Eric Deggans, Poet Taylor Mali & The Uiellan Pipse

It’s been more than a month since the season finale of Game of Thrones, HBO’s fantasy drama which captured the imagination of fans and became a cultural phenomenon. So what else are people watching on cable, streaming services or traditional network television? NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans says there’s a lot– too much even for him to watch.

A conversation with Eric Deggans– from epic dramas to cutting edge new shows. How network television is responding to the onslaught of new material on streaming services, and shows that he wishes people were paying a little more attention to.

Then, Taylor Mali is a veteran of poetry slams. We revisit an interview with Mali, who talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about his craft- and rolling what he calls metaphor dice to spark creativity in young poets.

And it takes 21 years to get good at playing the Uiellan pipes. Kathleen Cavanaugh joins us to perform the Irish bagpipes along with fiddler Vicky Gish.