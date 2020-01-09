Intersection: News Deserts; STEM Education; Paradise Rolling

You may have heard of food deserts– areas of a city where it’s hard to get fresh fruit and vegetables, but what about news deserts? As the media industry faces layoffs, there are fewer reporters covering local politics, city hall, and other important beats.

Report for America aims to change that. On this episode of Intersection we talk to Report for America’s national director Kim Kleman about the bid to fill holes in the journalistic landscape by helping fund a new generation of reporters.

Growing up, Jessica Granahan says she was good at math, but put off by her experience learning math in school, she majored in language arts education in college. Now, with a master’s degree to her name, she’s back teaching math and science.

Grahanan joins us along with UCF’s Lisa Dieker to talk about STEM education in Central Florida.

Florida Today news columnist John A Torres delves into his reporting file for inspiration for a new crime novel– Paradise Rolling. He chats with Intersection about his book, and the state of the media business today.