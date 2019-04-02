Intersection: Navigating The Housing Crisis; Education Behind Bars; Treating Hurricane Trauma

Central Florida is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing for low and extremely low income renters, according to a new report.

Finding a place to live and taking care of all the other essentials is tough…but there is help for renters- and people looking to either buy a home or hold onto the one they own.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to Jodi Pena Castaldi, with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, about navigating the affordable housing crisis.

College educators across the state of Florida are joining forces to promote access to higher education in prisons.

Dr. Pamela Cappas Toro explains how Stetson University’s community education program helps incarcerated students work towards a degree, and how she’s working with other programs to support more college in prisons.

And along with the physical destruction from Hurricane Maria came psychological damage. Dr. Deb Beidel with UCF Restores and Rev. José Rodríguez are taking PTSD treatment into the community to help hurricane survivors.