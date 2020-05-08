 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Navigating Health Insurance During The Pandemic; Beau Guyott Walks To Tallahassee

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Floridians are out of work in massive numbers- either laid off due to the coronavirus or furloughed with a return to work uncertain. So what does that mean for those whose health insurance is tied to their employment? 

What are insurance companies doing to help people worried about losing their coverage, and what impact has the pandemic had on enrollments in the affordable care act? 

On this episode of Intersection we take a closer look at health insurance in the time of coronavirus with Anne Packham, marketplace network director with the Primary Care Access Network and Tony Jenkins, Market President for the Central Region with Florida Blue.

Then- when Beau Guyott lost his job in hospitality- he wanted to do something- not just for himself but for the tens of thousands of Floridians in the same predicament: out of work and struggling with an unemployment system that isn’t doing what it should. Guyott is walking from South Florida to Tallahassee to draw attention to the plight of the suddenly unemployed. We talked to Guyott as he stopped in Orlando. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP