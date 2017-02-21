 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: NASCAR Diversity, Ancient Asteroid, & Politics And Food With Hari Pulapaka

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

When you hear NASCAR you might think mostly white male fans and drivers. Well that’s an impression Dawn Harris is working to change.

Harris is the director of Multicultural Development for NASCAR, and over the last decade she says the sport’s been reaching out to more diverse audiences and to get drivers from different backgrounds behind the wheel.With just a week to go until the Daytona 500, we chat with Harris about the changing face of NASCAR.

Then, what can a bunch of asteroids flying around in deep space tell us about our origins? University of Central Florida physics professor Dan Britt is part of a NASA team that’s getting ready to launch a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids – some of the oldest in the Solar System.

And, is the way to change hearts and minds through the stomach? We talk food and politics with Deland chef Hari Pulapaka as he prepares a meal highlighting cuisine from the seven countries named in president Trump’s travel ban.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP