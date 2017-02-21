Intersection: NASCAR Diversity, Ancient Asteroid, & Politics And Food With Hari Pulapaka

When you hear NASCAR you might think mostly white male fans and drivers. Well that’s an impression Dawn Harris is working to change.

Harris is the director of Multicultural Development for NASCAR, and over the last decade she says the sport’s been reaching out to more diverse audiences and to get drivers from different backgrounds behind the wheel.With just a week to go until the Daytona 500, we chat with Harris about the changing face of NASCAR.

Then, what can a bunch of asteroids flying around in deep space tell us about our origins? University of Central Florida physics professor Dan Britt is part of a NASA team that’s getting ready to launch a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids – some of the oldest in the Solar System.

And, is the way to change hearts and minds through the stomach? We talk food and politics with Deland chef Hari Pulapaka as he prepares a meal highlighting cuisine from the seven countries named in president Trump’s travel ban.