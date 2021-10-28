 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: municipal elections; historic Parramore; Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome

Chris Carmody and Dick Batchelor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Municipal elections are being held next week- with Orlando city commission races on the ballot in three districts, while mayoral elections are being held in several cities around Central Florida. 

Issues driving voters to the polls include growth and development, housing and jobs. On this episode of Intersection, WMFE’s Matthew Peddie speaks with political commentators Chris Carmody and Dick Batchelor about the issues in those races. 

We’ll also take a closer look at Gov. DeSantis’s call for a special session, vaccine mandates, and the controversy over his pick for state surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. 

Orlando is installing the first of more than 25 signs recognizing Holden-Parramore as a nationally registered Historic District. 

The City of Orlando’s Natasha Gaye, and state lawmaker Geraldine Thompson discuss the historical significance of the area and what’s being done to raise the profile of Parramore. 

And Shawn Welcome is Orlando’s newest poet laureate. Welcome has been a leading light in the city’s spoken word scene. He joins Intersection for a conversation about poetry and place.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

