 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Moving Water; Orange County Regional History Center’s New Executive Director

by (WMFE)

A stormwater treatment basin in South Florida. Photo: Amy Green, WMFE

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

Scientists, farmers, environmental advocates, engineers and politicians have wrestled with Everglades restoration for decades. 

In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed into law a plan to restore the Everglades and reverse years of environmental destruction. But after 20 years and billions of dollars spent, the plan is still incomplete. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green about her book Moving Water– which tells the story of Everglades activists George and Mary Barley. We’ll also hear from Mary Barley and Trevor Aaronson, executive director of the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting- about everglades restoration and the podcast Drained, which WMFE produced in partnership with FCIR. 

In the second part of the show, we talk to the Orange County regional history center’s new executive director, Pamela Schwartz. She’ll talk about the history center’s mission, her role in helping curate artifacts from the Pulse nightclub shooting, and the impact of the pandemic.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP